<p>Binance.US, the U.S. entity of crypto exchange Binance, said it will now only delist 10 trading pairs in the wake of a lawsuit brought against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week.</p>\r\n<p>"Following community feedback, Binance.US will no longer remove any USDT Advanced Trading pairs," the exchange said in an <a href="https://support.binance.us/hc/en-us/articles/15133607064983-Binance-US-Will-Remove-10-Trading-Pairs-Has-Paused-OTC-Trading">update</a> to an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233566/binance-us-to-pause-otc-trading-portal-delist-some-trading-pairs-after-sec-suit">announcement</a> first made Wednesday. "All cryptocurrencies and USDT pairs remain available to trade. Only select BTC and BUSD Advanced Trading pairs below will be removed."</p>\r\n<p>Trading pairs to be removed include ATOM/BTC, BCH/BTC, DOT/BTC, LRC/BTC, MANA/BTC, UNI/BTC, VET/BTC, XTZ/BTC, HBAR/BUSD and ONE/BUSD.</p>\r\n<p>Binance.US had originally said it planned to delist around a third of its total trading pairs. It's pausing its OTC Trading Portal, an "over-the-counter" trading system that lets buyers and sellers trade without using a public order book.</p>\r\n<p>"Your assets remain safe and secure with Binance.US, and deposits and withdrawals continue to function as normal," the company said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>