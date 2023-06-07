<p>Binance.US, the U.S. entity of crypto exchange Binance, will delist around 100 trading pairs on June 8. That's nearly a third of its current trading pairs.</p>\r\n<p>The exchange <a href="https://support.binance.us/hc/en-us/articles/15133607064983-Binance-US-Will-Remove-Select-Trading-Pairs-Has-Paused-OTC-Trading">said it</a> will also pause its OTC Trading Portal, an "over-the-counter" trading system that lets buyers and sellers trade without using a public order book.</p>\r\n<p>The move comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233369/sec-files-temporary-restraining-order-against-binance">sued</a> Binance on June 5, alleging that the firm engaged in violations that should bar it and CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao from further business operations in the U.S. </p>\r\n<p>The affected trading pairs include FLOW/USDT, APE/USDT, MANA/BTC and others.</p>\r\n<p>"Your assets remain safe and secure with Binance.US, and deposits and withdrawals continue to function as normal," the company said. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>