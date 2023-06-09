<p>Bitcoin spread soared dramatically on BinanceUS, the crypto exchange giant's American affiliate.</p>\r\n<p>The BTC spreads against USDT and USD more than tripled within the past week — compared to modest changes from Coinbase and Kraken. In all, BinanceUS's BTC spread soared 20 times wider than its competitors, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/kaikodata/status/1667202370063806465?s=46&amp;t=Se54l14sCsYxHI60OfmIMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">crypto data firm Kaiko</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233989"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2622px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-233989 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-09-at-1.03.22-PM.png" alt="" width="2612" height="1420" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em>Source: Kaiko, Twitter</em></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The activity suggests that users are selling off their BTC after the Securities and Exchange Commission brought a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233206/sec-binance-showdown-sends-shockwaves-through-crypto">lawsuit</a> against Binance, Binance US and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.</p>\r\n<p>After the suit, BinanceUS announced a move to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233566/binance-us-to-pause-otc-trading-portal-delist-some-trading-pairs-after-sec-suit">delist</a> over 100 trading pairs and paused its OTC Trading Portal. BinanceUS said late Thursday that it would pause USD deposits ahead of an expected freeze on dollar payments services from its bank partners. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>