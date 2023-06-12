<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Geojam, the social media platform backed by world-renowned pop singer Maria Carey and powered by both artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, has signed with top Hollywood talent agency WME.</span></p>\r\n<p>WME, which represents a slew of traditional Hollywood talent like Keanu Reeves, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Martin Scorsese, has been slowly building a roster of web3 clients, including early NFT pioneer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177662/dapper-labs-cryptokitties-co-founder-signs-with-hollywood-agency-wme-exclusive">Mack Flavelle</a>, who co-founded CryptoKitties. The talent agency said it will aim to score Geojam brand deals while exploring ways for creators to engage with their fans.</p>\r\n<p>“Our goal is to expand Geojam's presence and create even more opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said Geojam co-founder and CEO Sarah Figueroa, in a statement.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Geojam, users can create and share content in response to AI-prompts, while also earning the platform’s native token. The company’s strategy is geared towards increasing engagement between “friends and followers” utilizing AI and daily prompts. Geojam counts musical stars like Tyga, Machine Gun Kelly and Carey among its list of backers. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Carey also serves as an executive advisor for Geojam. The famous singer and company have previously <a href="https://www.geojam.xyz/mc">partnered</a> when auctioning off an NFT that granted the winning bidder the chance to meet Carey while flying on a private jet. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>