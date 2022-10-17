Dapper Labs, CryptoKitties co-founder signs with Hollywood agency WME: Exclusive

Cofounder of CryptoKitties and Dapper Labs Mack Flavelle has signed with top Hollywood talent agency, WME, The Block learned exclusively.



Flavelle, considered by some to be a pioneer of NFTs, helped elevate the popularity of non-fungible tokens when he created CryptoKitties, an NFT series that allows people to buy, breed and sell cartoon cat collectibles. The long-running game, built on the Ethereum blockchain, launched in 2017.

WME is one of the most powerful talent agencies in the entertainment industry, representing top Hollywood actors including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, and musical artists such as Meek Mill and Alicia Keys.



Signing with the agency means Flavelle will be represented by an agency that not only possesses a diversity of interests — the agency’s parent company Endeavor owns the UFC, a professional bull-riding league, and runs fashion shows — but is also known for fostering collaboration among its extensive list of high-profile clients.







It seems like the slump in NFT prices hasn't dissuaded interest in the area, with WME signing Bright Moments, Non-fungible Heroes and Boss Beauties all this year. WME also represents Escapeplan — the Bored Ape Yacht Club DJ duo — and Pixel Vault, a web3 media company that secured a $100 million investment earlier this year.

Vancouver-based Dapper Labs produced the popular NBA Top Shot collection, a darling of the NFT market after its launch in 2020. Flavelle is also the founder and CEO of Big Head Club, an “end-to-end full-service NFT studio,” which has produced noteworthy collections like Stoner Cats and actor and artist Jim Carrey’s Germinations.

