<p>A trader has opened an on-chain short position on the stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD) after the issuer had to pause mints and redemptions through one of its banking partners, Prime Trust.</p>
<p>An Ethereum user <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0xf28e1b06e00e8774c612e31ab3ac35d5a720085f/history">deposited</a> 7.5 million USDC, another stablecoin, as collateral on Aave's V2 lending platform. They used this to borrow 4 million TUSD and immediately sold them for USDC, per on-chain data. Borrowing and immediately selling is a common tactic to take a short position on a specific asset.</p>
<p>The stablecoin's issuer <a href="https://twitter.com/tusdio/status/1667386940948369408">announced</a> earlier this month that it had halted the minting of new TUSD via its custodial partner, Prime Trust, a Las Vegas-based trust company. More recently, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry's Financial Institutions Division (FID) <a href="https://fid.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/fidnvgov/content/Opinion/Prime%20Trust%20-%20C%20and%20D%206.21.23.pdf">issued</a> a cease-and-desist order against Prime Trust.</p>
<p>The TrueUSD issuer said in a statement the Prime Trust situation does not impact its operations related to the firm's fiat to stablecoin on- and off-ramps. "We have no exposure to Prime Trust and maintain multiple USD rails for minting and redemption," it <a href="https://twitter.com/tusdio/status/1671898163039596544">tweeted</a>.</p>
<p>TUSD is the fifth largest stablecoin after Tether USD (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), DAI, and BUSD, with a market capitalization of just over <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/stablecoins">$3.1 billion</a>, according to CoinGecko.</p>
<p>The TUSD stablecoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235828/binance-tusd-fees">saw</a> a surge in use after cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance adopted it, following regulatory <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210919/sec-to-sue-paxos-for-listing-binance-usd-stablecoin-wsj">complications</a> with the exchange's associated BUSD stablecoin.</p>