<p>Binance, the world’s leading centralized crypto exchange, has announced zero maker fees on all TUSD spot and margin trading pairs. </p>\r\n<p>All users will be eligible from June 30 until further notice, the company said in an <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-launches-tusd-zero-maker-fee-promotion-and-updates-fee-promotions-for-busd-usd-stablecoin-pairs-a376bf14673044e0a1fae8fe60cb0700">announcement</a>, adding that standard taker fees will still apply. Notably, the BTC/TUSD, TUSD/BUSD and TUSD/USDT trading pairs will also have zero taker fees during the promotion period.</p>\r\n<p>Binance’s zero trading fees for <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-adds-stablecoin-spot-trading-pairs-launches-fee-promotion-discontinues-auto-conversion-for-stablecoins-dd331bed50bb44f485e47aed132bfc02">USD stablecoin pairs</a> will also expand to include all existing and new USD stablecoin pairs on Binance's spot and margin markets from the same date.</p>\r\n<h2>BUSD zero maker fees</h2>\r\n<p>Additionally, Binance is extending its <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-extends-busd-zero-maker-fee-zero-trading-fee-promotion-for-busd-usdt-stablecoin-pair-a29c2c84c881491899747da0495d716d">BUSD zero maker fees</a> until December 31. This includes existing and new BUSD spot and margin trading pairs, except for BNB/BUSD, BTC/BUSD and ETH/BUSD. </p>\r\n<p>The TUSD stablecoin has increased in popularity since Binance adopted it following regulatory <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210919/sec-to-sue-paxos-for-listing-binance-usd-stablecoin-wsj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/210919/sec-to-sue-paxos-for-listing-binance-usd-stablecoin-wsj" data-sk="tooltip_parent">issues</a> for the exchange’s associated BUSD stablecoin. TrueUSD, the issuer of TUSD, <a class="c-link" href="https://twitter.com/tusdio/status/1667386940948369408" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://twitter.com/tusdio/status/1667386940948369408" data-sk="tooltip_parent">paused</a> minting the stablecoin through Prime Trust on June 10.</p>\r\n<p>The announcement comes amid falling <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly">monthly exchange volume</a> and regulatory pressure after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233146/us-sec-sues-binance-ceo-zhao-for-breaking-securities-rules">Binance</a> was sued earlier this month by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations it violated securities laws. Last week, Le Monde <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235129/binance-is-under-investigation-in-france-for-alleged-money-laundering-le-monde">reported</a> that Binance was also under investigation for alleged money laundering in France.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>