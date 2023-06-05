<p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Binance Holdings Ltd. and CEO Changpeng Zhao, Bloomberg News <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-05/sec-sues-binance-and-ceo-zhao-for-breaking-us-securities-rules">reported</a>, citing a federal court filing.</p>\r\n<p>The suit accused them of breaking U.S. rules, Bloomberg said.</p>\r\n<p>"Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits," Zhao said on <a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1665740237979492353">Twitter</a>. "We will issue a response once we see the compliant. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do."</p>\r\n<p>The price of bitcoin fell immediately following the news, declining 2.6% to $26,412, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n<p><em>This story is developing and will be updated.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>