<p>Bitcoin's so-called hash price has dropped to fresh all-time lows following Bitcoin’s fourth halving on April 20, despite a brief jump in revenue attributed to the hype surrounding Runes etching and hash rate remaining at comparatively high levels.</p>\r\n<p>Hash price is a term coined by Bitcoin mining services firm Luxor, referring to the expected value of 1 PH/s or 1 TH/s of hashing power per day. The metric quantifies how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hash rate.</p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://data.hashrateindex.com/chart/bitcoin-hashprice-index">data</a> from Hashrate Index, hash price fell below $50 per PH/s per day ($0.05 per TH/s per day) for the first time in its history today as bitcoin’s price fell below <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291345/bitcoin-price-us-economy-stagflation">$63,000</a> following miners’ subsidy reward <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289807/as-the-halving-fast-approaches-whats-next-for-bitcoin-miners">drop</a> from 6.25 BTC per block to 3.125 BTC post-halving.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-hashprice-index/embed" title="Bitcoin Hashprice Index" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The Bitcoin hash price is now 10% lower than the previous record low of around $55 PH/s per day ($0.055 per TH/s per day) at the bottom of the bear market in November 2022, when bitcoin was trading for around $16,000.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_291421"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1033px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-291421" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-29-at-13.20.13.png" alt="Bitcoin hash price. Image: Hashrate Index." width="1023" height="1073" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin hash price. Image: <a href="https://data.hashrateindex.com/chart/bitcoin-hashprice-index">Hashrate Index</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Runes transaction fee windfall subsides</h2>\r\n<p>After halving block 840,000 generated <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289921/bitcoins-fourth-halving-block-sees-additional-2-4-million-reward-paid-as-fee">$2.4 million</a> in fees — far exceeding the approximate $200,000 worth of block subsidy reward — bitcoin went on a record 104-block run of transaction fee rewards higher than the subsidy, according to the Bitcoin explorer <a href="https://mempool.space/block/000000000000000000022ca46078e005665290283a77e936f97e1d137876c5ff">Mempool</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Much of that transaction fee activity can be attributed to the hype surrounding <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288750/runes-hype-pushes-transaction-fees-on-bitcoin-higher">Runes</a> — a new fungible token standard for Bitcoin developed by Ordinals creator Casey Rodarmor, offering a more efficient solution for etching (creating) tokens on Bitcoin, which was launched at the halving</p>\r\n<p>Runes generated over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291132/runes-generate-over-135-million-in-fees-in-first-week-on-bitcoin-network">$135 million in fees</a> for miners during their first week, pushing up average transaction fees on the Bitcoin network and hash price to $182 per PH/s per day ($0.18 per TH/s per day) on April 21 — the highest in two years.</p>\r\n<p>However, transaction fee rewards have since reduced considerably, with hash price subsequently falling to its fresh all-time low in the early hours of Monday morning.</p>\r\n<p>The impact of the drop in hash price on hash rate (the total computational power dedicated to the network by miners) remains to be seen, with the seven-day moving average currently holding steady at around 640 EH/s, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoins-hash-rate-daily">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoins-hash-rate-daily/embed" title="Bitcoin's Hash Rate (EH/s, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, the slowing rate of block production since Bitcoin’s last <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290845/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-rises-after-halving-runes">difficulty adjustment</a> on April 24, with an average block time currently above the <a href="https://mempool.space/">10-minute</a> target interval, could be indicative of a declining network hash rate.</p>\r\n<p>Public miners considerably built up their operations in the prior halving cycle, with Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra saying earlier this month they expected the industry to further <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288343/bitcoin-mining-firm-ceos-remain-upbeat-five-days-away-from-the-halving-bernstein">consolidate</a> toward four leading public miners: CleanSpark, Marathon, Riot Platforms and Cipher Mining.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 