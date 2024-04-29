<p>Global crypto investment products at asset managers such as Ark Invest, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered a third-consecutive week of net outflows totaling $435 million last week, according to CoinShares' latest report.</p>\r\n<p>The figure is the largest since a record of nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284418/global-crypto-funds-record-net-outflows">$1 billion</a> in outflows was recorded during one week last month as bitcoin corrected after reaching its latest all-time high of $73,836 on March 14.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_291388"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 687px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-291388" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-29-at-11.55.05.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="677" height="663" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-180-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-998dde70036b">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>“Trading volumes in exchange-traded products fell to $11.8 billion last week compared to $18 billion the prior week, while bitcoin prices fell by 6%,” CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-180-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-998dde70036b">added</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_291389"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 990px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-291389" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-29-at-12.18.45.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="980" height="693" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Grayscale’s outflows decelerate but so do inflows from new issuers</h2>\r\n<p>Most of the outflows were from the incumbent Grayscale, which converted its Bitcoin Trust product into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund in January. Grayscale’s GBTC contributed $454.1 million in outflows last week alone. However, this was the lowest level for nine weeks, Butterfill pointed out.</p>\r\n<p>“While Grayscale’s outflows continue to decelerate, we have also seen a deceleration in inflows from new issuers, which saw only $126 million in inflows last week, compared to $254 million the week prior,” Butterfill added.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin ETF witnessed three days of zero flows last week as its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290785/us-spot-bitcoin-etf-outflow">71-day inflow streak</a> — putting it in the top ten ETFs of all time — came to an end. Fidelity’s FBTC and Valkyrie’s BRRR also witnessed their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291093/fidelitys-spot-bitcoin-etf-outflow">first daily outflows</a> last week.</p>\r\n<p>Overall inflows for the spot bitcoin ETFs have slowed considerably since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>US-based bitcoin products continue to dominate</h2>\r\n<p>Regionally, the U.S.-based crypto investment funds continued to dominate, representing $388 million in weekly outflows. However, year-to-date inflows remain at a record $13.6 billion, Butterfill noted. Germany and Canada-based products saw outflows of $16 million and $32 million, respectively, while Switzerland and Brazil bucked the trend, registering $5 million and $4 million worth of inflows.
Bitcoin products witnessed the most outflows last week, totaling $423 million, followed by $38 million from ether-based funds. However, altcoin investment products, such as Solana, Litecoin and Chainlink funds, saw inflows of $4 million, $3 million and $2.8 million, respectively. 