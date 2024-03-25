<p>Crypto funds at asset managers such as BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered record outflows totaling $942 million globally last week, according to CoinShares’ latest report.</p>\r\n<p>Last week’s outflows nearly doubled the prior record of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274801/crypto-funds-outflows-gbtc-impact">$500 million</a> set toward the end of January and follow a seven-week inflow streak totaling $12.3 billion — including the $2.9 billion of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283057/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-volume-record">record inflows</a> witnessed during the week before last.</p>\r\n<p>Trading volume for crypto investment products dropped a third to $28 billion for the week while the price correction in the underlying cryptocurrencies saw $10 billion wiped off the funds’ assets under management. The combined AUM remains above prior cycle highs at $88 billion.

Weekly crypto asset flows.  Meanwhile, short-bitcoin investment products saw minor outflows of $3.7 million.</p>\r\n<h2>Poor sentiment not just focused toward US or bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p>Poor sentiment last week was not just focused toward the U.S.-based funds or bitcoin in general. Crypto investment products based in Sweden, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Germany also witnessed outflows of $37 million, $35 million, $25 million and $4 million, respectively. Although, Brazil and Canada-based funds bucked the trend with inflows totaling $9 million and $8.4 million.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum, Solana and Cardano-based investment products also suffered, generating outflows of $34 million, $5.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively. However, the rest of the altcoin-related funds fared better, registering net inflows of $16 million, including Polkadot ($5 million), Avalanche ($2.9 million) and Litecoin ($2 million).
Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,827 — down 2% over the past week, according to The Block's price page.

BTC/USD price chart. A decline was also witnessed across the broader crypto market last week, with the GM30 index — representing the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap — falling 10% from 149.65 to a low of 135.35. It has recovered somewhat to trade at 150.77. 