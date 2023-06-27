<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast API, Bware Labs’ decentralized API platform, is announcing its partnership with Covalent, the Web3 </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">industry-leading Unified API provider</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">to bring together their strengths and provide builders with unparalleled visibility into billions of Web3 data points. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Built to maximize API capabilities by further increasing the speed and efficiency of data queries, the Covalent Premium API will now be available for purchase in stable coins on multiple blockchains via Blast to best equip its growing community of Web3 developers. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the integration of Covalent credits in the Blast platform, builders can now easily make the most of the expertise of two industry-leading products. By combining the strengths of Blast and Covalent, they gain access to comprehensive blockchain data and advanced functionality, providing them with unparalleled capabilities for their projects, enhanced speed, reliability, and access to historical data. With Blast API becoming the exclusive platform where users can directly purchase Covalent credits on-chain, builders will p</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ay only for the credits they </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">consume. This flexibility allows them to utilize credits according to their specific needs, tailoring their usage and optimizing their resource allocation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Premium API offering will allow developers to access Covalent’s comprehensive blockchain data quickly and with limited latency, including historical token balances for all native tokens, ERC20, and NFTs. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our Premium API enables higher rate limits for premium endpoints, meaning developers spend much less time on data retrieval and instead can focus the majority of their efforts on building the products shaping the future of Web3,” said Ganesh Swami, CEO of Covalent. “Through access to deep, rich, and granular data points, builders have the means to bring real-world utility to the blockchain and bring us closer to widespread adoption of decentralized technologies.” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Bundling Covalent’s premium APIs to Blast's decentralized RPC stack is really providing the best of both worlds to developers, as it allows us to focus on building the best developer experiences as opposed to building infrastructure that will take longer to scale.” - Flavian Manea, CEO Bware Labs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The collaboration between Blast and Covalent marks an important milestone in the blockchain industry, empowering developers and driving innovation in the decentralized landscape.</span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast API </span><a href="https://blastapi.io/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Website</span></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlastAPI"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter</span></a> <a href="https://discord.com/invite/VPkWESgtvV"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Discord</span></a> <a href="https://bwarelabs.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bware Labs</span></a></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Covalent </span><a href="https://www.covalenthq.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Website</span></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/covalent_hq"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter</span></a></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Bware Labs</i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>