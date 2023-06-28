<p>Crypto exchange trading volumes are marching upwards in a move driven by institutions, according to JMP analyst Devin Ryan. </p>\r\n<p>The Block's data dashboard <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily">shows</a> the seven day moving average for daily exchange volumes has surged over the course of the last month, climbing from $11 billion on May 26 to nearly $19.5 billion on June 26. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily/embed" title="Daily Exchange Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>That said, daily exchange volumes are down significantly from their peak of over $150 billion clocked in during the previous crypto bull cycle. </p>\r\n<h2>Institutions getting involved</h2>\r\n<p>Devin Ryan of equity research shop JMP attributed the recent increase in trading volumes to institutions entering the space.</p>\r\n<p>"We believe the uptick in trading volume during the week ended 6/24, which was accompanied by a 12% W/W appreciation in total crypto market cap, can likely be attributed to some momentum in the space after BlackRock (BLK, NC) <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filed an application</a> with the SEC for a spot Bitcoin ETF," he said, referring to the asset manager's June 15 filing. </p>\r\n<p>In the wake of the filing, a wide range of companies from WisdomTree to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235753/wisdomtree-invesco-and-blackrock-are-now-all-gunning-for-a-bitcoin-etf">Invesco</a> have refiled their own applications for funds to track the price of the largest cryptocurrency. As The Block reported, asset management giant Fidelity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236588/fidelity-preparing-to-submit-spot-bitcoin-etf-filing-source">plans to submit</a> its own filing for a spot bitcoin ETF. </p>\r\n<p>The institutional activity driving higher volumes is evident in LMAX Digital's more healthy performance recently. The firm, which exclusively services institutional clients, has seen total notional volumes for Monday come in at $415 million — a figure that's 15% above its 30-day average. </p>\r\n<p>"Looking at average position size over the past 30 days, we’re seeing average bitcoin position size at $6,701 and average position size for ether at 2,743," the exchange said. </p>\r\n<p>"Volatility has trended up in June after trading down at yearly low levels earlier in the month. We’re looking at average daily ranges in bitcoin and ether of $1,008 and $65 respectively," it added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>