<p>Bitcoin's price pushed past $31,000 on Monday after a volatile week of trading <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=237525&amp;action=edit">marked</a> by news about filings for spot ETF funds and speculation about whether or not the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would approve them. </p>\r\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 2.6% to $31,330 at 3:40 p.m. in New York, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. That's the highest price since May of 2022. </p>\r\n<p>While jitters on Friday in the wake of a report that the SEC didn't find several initial ETF filings complete enough sent bitcoin diving, both the Cboe and Nasdaq exchanges quickly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237563/blackrock-refile-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-naming-coinbase-as-surveillance-partner">refiled</a> forms. Despite fears about further headline risk, momentum toward $40,000 should be "quite easy to reach," Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Ambire Wallet, told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev, meanwhile, thinks that $32,000 is the next resistance level, after which bitcoin could surge further. He pointed out that July is usually a good month for the digital asset.</p>\r\n<p>"It’s easy to forget that bitcoin started the year battered and bruised after the collapse of FTX and yet here we are at the start of July sitting on a gain of 80% plus," he said.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin still faces ongoing concerns about inflation</h2>\r\n<p>However, he conceded that uncertain macroeconomic and inflationary conditions, coupled with a seemingly hawkish Fed, could create short-term resistance.</p>\r\n<p>"If the SEC doesn’t get round to approving one of these <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237299/spot-bitcoin-etf-could-still-face-significant-hurdles-experts-say">spot Bitcoin ETFs</a>, that would no doubt cause more than a ripple in the crypto pond," he added.</p>\r\n<p>Trenchev contrasted the performance of bitcoin with the majority of the altcoin market, stating that "bitcoin has surpassed its April high whereas the altcoin market is 20% below its April levels and 70% below the 2021 highs."</p>\r\n<p>He said altcoins are still facing questions as to whether or not they qualify as securities for regulatory purposes, an issue that should last at least through the end of the year. </p>\r\n<p>"Bitcoin doesn’t have to worry about such matters," he said. "It's resilience and clout set it apart as it embarks on the new month and quarter."</p>\r\n<p>(<em>Updates with price in second paragraph.</em>)</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>