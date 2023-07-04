<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Law firm McDermott Will &amp; Emery billed creditors of bankrupt crypto brokerage </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236822/voyager-to-shell-out-1-1-million-for-april-legal-fees"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Voyager Digital</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> about $5.1 million for legal services provided between March 1 and May 18.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Monday</span> <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/x193/11753/PLEADINGS/1175307042380000000001.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">court filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the law firm issued the bill to the “</span><a href="https://twitter.com/VoyagerUCC"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">,” bringing its total compensation to $16.48 million, covering the period from July 22, 2022, to May 18, 2023. Creditors have so far paid the law firm a total of $8.97 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In July 2022, Voyager</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155990/crypto-broker-voyager-digital-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after it was embroiled in the credit crisis that swept crypto last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Voyager billed</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another Monday </span><a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/x193/11753/PLEADINGS/1175307032380000000145.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">court filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed that law firm Kirkland &amp; Ellis charged Voyager and related debtors a total of $27.97 million for its legal services during the period between July 5, 2022 and May 19 this year. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To date, the debtors have paid $23.38 million in compensation to the law firm, according to the filing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kirkland &amp; Ellis has also served a number of bankrupt crypto firms in addition to Voyager, including BlockFi and Celsius.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>