<p>Voyager Digital is <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/x193/11753/PLEADINGS/1175306282380000000008.pdf">set to shell out</a> $1.1 million to its legal advisor, Kirkland &amp; Ellis, for fees and expenses related to its work on the erstwhile brokerage firm's bankruptcy process in April. </p>
<p>As per documents, the law firm charged a blended hourly billing rate of $1,313.18 for all services during the month. Total fees charged for attorneys and paralegals topped $1.4 million, with some of the firm's top brass charging an hourly rate of over $2,000. </p>
<p>Kirkland &amp; Ellis counts a number of bankrupt crypto companies as clients, including BlockFi and Celcius. </p>
<p>Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July after it was hit hard by the crypto credit crisis that blew out several lenders and brokers. Previously led by former E*Trade executive Steve Ehrlich, the company was publicly traded in Canada and reported liabilities somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of its bankruptcy filing. </p>
<p>Voyager isn't alone in having to pay hefty fees as it navigates its bankruptcy process. As The Block previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235547/ftx-paid-over-120-million-in-advisor-fees-between-february-1-and-april-30">reported</a>, FTX clocked up more than $120 million in financial and legal advisory fees between February 1 and April 30. </p>