<p>The legal and advisory costs for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX are mounting.</p>
<p>Filings submitted on June 15 by FTX's advisors show that fees and expenses for the period between February 1 and April 30 totaled $121.8 million, according to data compiled by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/reports">The Block Research</a>. </p>
<p>FTX lawyers at Sullivan &amp; Cromwell billed the bankrupt exchange $37.6 million for the period, amounting to 30.9% of all fees and expenses. Investment banking firm Jefferies billed the lowest amount, making up 0.6% of the total fees and expenses. </p>
<p>Restructuring consultants at Alvarez and Marsel charged $37 million with over $1.1 million in expenses that included $51,225 in meals, $149,155 in lodging and other miscellaneous items amounting to $1,995. </p>
<p>"As restructuring advisors, their claims and compensation sit on top of other claims and are 'super senior' to the unsecured claims bucket which includes customer deposits," The Block Research's Greg Lim. </p>
<h2><strong>Exchange restart </strong></h2>
<p>The mounting costs of FTX's bankruptcy are fueling a movement among some former clients to reboot the exchange under new leadership to return value to customers. </p>
<p>Travis Kling, the chief investment officer at Ikigai Asset Management, once <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222461/ftx-sbf-clients-want-reboot-despite-scam">referred</a> to a reboot as "one of the most bullish outcomes possible for creditors." Ikigai held a majority of its assets on FTX.</p>
<p>Loomdart, an anonymous crypto personality, is leading the charge on a movement dubbed the FTX 2.0 coalition. In his view, the regulatory woes facing Coinbase and Binance make a relaunch more viable. </p>
<p>Per filings, FTI Consulting spent about 686.8 hours and billed fees of $761,997.70 on a workstream titled "Exchange restart."</p>