Episode 63 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and BitGo co-founder & CEO Mike Belshe. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK4775557613" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Mike Belshe is the co-founder and CEO of BitGo — a leading digital asset custody and security platform.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Belshe shares his thoughts on last year's collapse of the crypto credit market and explains what it will take to restore confidence in the sector.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=52s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">0:52</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Market musings</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=192s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">3:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto conspiracies</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=354s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">5:54</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Business at BitGo</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=519s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">8:39</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto prime brokerage</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=864s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Lending market cooldown</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=955s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">15:55</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto’s opaque transparency</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=1282s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">21:22</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto market recovery</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tL0AfAtIi4&amp;t=1967s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">32:47</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - BitGo x Galaxy Digital</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. © 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.