MicroStrategy chief revenue officer resigns after nearly seven years there

<p>MicroStrategy, a software intelligence firm that holds bitcoin on its balance sheet, has lost its chief revenue officer Kevin Adkisson.</p>
<p>Adkisson informed the company of his resignation from the position on Wednesday, MicroStrategy <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/content/dam/website-assets/collateral/financial-documents/financial-document-archive/form-8-k_7-7-2023.pdf">said</a> today in a regulatory filing. Adkisson will remain with the company as a non-executive officer employee in an advisory capacity for a transition period that has not yet been determined, MicroStrategy added.</p>
<p>Adkisson <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinadkisson/details/experience/">worked</a> for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237105/michael-saylor-bitcoin">MicroStrategy</a> for nearly seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. It is not immediately clear why he exited. The company did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>
<p>Phong Le, MicroStrategy's president and CEO, has assumed Adkisson's responsibilities as head of the company's sales organization and sales function, the company said.</p>
<p>Adkisson's departure comes amid MicroStrategy's renewed purchases of bitcoin. Last month, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236904/microstrategy-bitcoin-12333-btc-for-347-million?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">said</a> it bought an additional 12,333 bitcoins for a total of $347 million in cash, bringing its total bitcoin holdings up to around 152,333 bitcoins, worth roughly $4.6 billion at the current bitcoin price of around $30,200. </p>