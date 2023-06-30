<p><i>Episode 62</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Michael Saylor is the Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy.

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has amassed an eye-catching bitcoin reserve, making it one of the largest corporate holders of bitcoin in the world. Critics have been vocal, but Saylor and his company have stood firm in their belief and commitment.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Saylor explains why bitcoin's performance over the last two years relative to other asset classes is indicative of relative strength, and gives his opinion on recent bitcoin developments including the flurry of ETF applications as well as the Ordinals/BRC-20 debate. </p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=119s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">1:59</a> - Inflation &amp; Bitcoin</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=509s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">8:29</a> - MicroStrategy's leverage</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=552s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">9:12</a> - Bitcoin's volatility regime</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=828s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">13:48</a> - Technocrats</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=919s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">15:19</a> - Bitcoin legitimization</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=1174s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">19:34</a> - Bitcoin Maximalism</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=1531s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">25:31</a> - Saylor on Ordinals</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=1719s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">28:39</a> - Unregistered securities</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=1820s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">30:20</a> - Crypto crackdown conspiracies</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=2078s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">34:38</a> - Spot Bitcoin ETF</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=2394s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">39:54</a> - Bitcoin dominance</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=3110s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">51:50</a> - Work/life balance</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=3210s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">53:30</a> - MicroStrategy's miscalculation</p>\r\n<p><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWdXMfZ_0dY&amp;t=3309s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">55:09</a> - Thermodynamically sound economic energy</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; 