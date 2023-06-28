MicroStrategy buys another 12,333 bitcoins for $347 million 

<p>Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy purchased an additional 12,333 bitcoins for a total of $347 million in cash — at an average price of around $28,136 per bitcoin — between April 29 and June 27, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>This <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/content/dam/website-assets/collateral/financial-documents/financial-document-archive/form-8-k_6-28-2023.pdf">latest purchase</a> brings the company's total bitcoin holdings up to around 152,333 bitcoins, worth roughly $4.6 billion at the current bitcoin price of around $30,300. The company acquired these bitcoins at a total price of around $4.52 billion, with an average purchase price of about $29,668 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.</p>\r\n<p>The latest purchase comes two months after MicroStrategy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225009/microstragey-bitcoin-investment-saylor">acquired</a> an additional 1,045 bitcoins for a total of $23.9 million in April.</p>\r\n<h2>MicroStrategy buys more bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy and Saylor remain extremely bullish on bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency. "The conviction in our bitcoin strategy remains strong as the digital asset environment continues to mature," MicroStrategy CEO Phong Le said last month.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has seen a price rise in recent weeks, thanks to a flurry of applications for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S., including from asset management giant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236415/blackrock-etf-filing-could-be-turning-point-for-bitcoin-ark-says">BlackRock</a>, which has sparked renewed interest in the space.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229008/bitcoin-microstrategy">reported</a> strong financial performance last month for the first quarter of this year, witnessing a net income of $461.2 million, compared to a net loss of $130.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier and a net loss of $249.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. </p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with additional context.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>