<p>BlackRock's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filing</a> for a spot bitcoin ETF earlier this month could be a "significant turning point in bitcoin's path to institutional acceptance," Ark Invest said in an emailed note on Monday.</p>
<p>"BlackRock's decision to file for a Bitcoin ETF signals that large institutional players are positive on the long-term outlook for the digital asset," Ark analyst <a href="https://twitter.com/yassineARK">Yassine Elmandjra</a> wrote. </p>
<p>BlackRock's June 15 filing has been followed by other asset managers looking to launch their own spot bitcoin funds including Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie. Ark had previously filed for a similar fund on April 25 with 21 Shares.</p>
<h2>BlackRock's work with Nasdaq on bitcoin ETF</h2>
<p>"While it looks much like previous ETF filings, BlackRock worked with Nasdaq to distinguish its application with a unique surveillance-sharing agreement designed to prevent the risk of bitcoin-related market manipulation," Elmandjra said. "Based on our research, however, other applicants will be able to amend their filings with similar agreements at little cost."</p>
<p>The price of bitcoin has surged since the BlackRock filing, rising 15.3% over the past week. It's currently trading at $30,410, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. </p>
<p>CoinShares, meanwhile, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236364/crypto-investment-products-inflows-bitcoin-coinshares">reported</a> the largest inflows into crypto investment products since July 2022, with $199 million pouring into funds last week. Of that, bitcoin was the biggest winner, with inflows totaling $188 million. </p>