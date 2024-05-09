<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) saw its consolidated revenue grow amid a recent run-up in cryptocurrency prices. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Barry Silbert-owned conglomerate said its consolidated topline rose to $229 million in the first quarter, up 51% from the same time last year, according to a letter shared with The Block. The revenue growth came as each of DCG's wholly owned subsidiaries — crypto exchange Luno, bitcoin mining firm Foundry and crypto asset manager Grayscale — notched profits in the first three months of 2024, buoyed by a bounceback in cryptocurrency prices. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The first quarter of 2024 was marked by several exciting developments for our industry,” the letter read. “Against this backdrop, we are pleased to showcase a strong start to the year for DCG.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the letter, DCG broke down its revenue growth by business, with Grayscale generating $156 million of revenues fueled by a surge in bitcoin price, Foundry raking in $51 million mostly from staking and equipment sales revenues, and Luno taking in $16 million as it experienced higher trading volumes amid greater price volatility in the crypto market.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DCG's comeback follows a stunning resurgence in the cryptocurrency market, which has seen a pullback in recent weeks. In March, bitcoin’s price hit an all-time high of roughly $73,000, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bounceback has coincided with a series of positive market events for the digital assets industry, including U.S. regulators’ approval in January of several spot-bitcoin ETFs, including the DCG-owned Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC). While Greyscale's ETF saw fierce competition from BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC, it still closed the first quarter of 2024 with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf">26.5% of the spot bitcoin ETF market</a>, though the long-term trend has shown a downward trajectory. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DCG’s first-quarter revenue growth is the latest sign of the conglomerate’s financial turnaround. The crypto empire navigated dire financial and legal straits during the last two years, punctuated by the bankruptcy of its subsidiary Genesis, with Genesis suing DCG in September for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249601/genesis-global-capital-sues-digital-currency-group-over-unpaid-bitcoin-loans"><span style="font-weight: 400;">unpaid crypto loans</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. DCG also faced legal battles with the New York Attorney General’s Office and Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. In an effort to staunch some of its losses, DCG sold off news site CoinDesk to crypto exchange Bullish in November i</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263788/ex-nyse-president-tom-farleys-bullish-buys-coindesk-in-all-cash-deal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">n an all-cash deal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, though the amount was not disclosed. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>