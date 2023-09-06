<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Genesis Global Capital is suing Digital Currency Group over several unpaid loans due in May that add up to hundreds of millions of dollars.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">DCG and Genesis entered into a "master loan agreement" in 2019, lawyers for Genesis said on Wednesday, according to a filing under the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York. According to the documents, </span><span class="s1">Genesis said it loaned over 18,000 bitcoin to DCG in 2022 and later that year converted the debt into a a fixed-term loan with a maturity date of May 11.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The DCGI Loan matured on May 11, 2023, and was not repaid," according to the filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a separate court document also filed on Wednesday, lawyers representing Genesis said the crypto lender and DCG entered into an "amended and restated master loan agreement" in November 2022. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">"Genesis has agreed to stay the turnover action so that we can move forward with documenting the deal in principle that was reached with Genesis, the UCC, and DCG," <span class="s3"> a spokesperson for DCG said in an emailed statement. "</span>We are documenting a forbearance agreement and expect to file it with the court shortly. At that point, we will initiate the distribution of funds and continue on the path to significant recovery for Genesis creditors."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Genesis and DCG in the spotlight</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Genesis Global Holdco took a financial hit after the collapses of the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX last year. It subsequently filed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span class="s4">bankruptcy</span></a> protection in January, owing billions to its creditors. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Since then, DCG and Genesis Global have been ensnared in a legal battle with exchange Gemini, which sued DCG and its CEO Barry Silbert in July, accusing him of being </span><span class="s5">"the architect and mastermind of the DCG and Genesis fraud against creditors."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s6">Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss gave Silbert an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237642/geminis-winklevoss-demands-1-47-billion-payment-from-dcg-in-final-offer"><span class="s7">ultimatum</span></a> in July to immediately pay $640 million he says is owed to Gemini's Earn clients or face a lawsuit.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>