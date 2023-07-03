<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, issued a “final offer” to Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group (DCG), to repay a total debt of $1.46 billion or risk a lawsuit.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an </span><a href="https://twitter.com/cameron/status/1676024844641550337"><span style="font-weight: 400;">open letter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> published Monday on Twitter, Winklevoss said that the “games are over” — with Gemini Earn users still stuck in limbo with over $1.2 billion of assets stuck in Genesis Global, which DCG owns.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Winklevoss</span><a href="https://twitter.com/cameron/status/1676024845732126721/photo/1"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">demanded</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> DCG make payments totaling $1.465 billion, including the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231656/dcg-misses-630-million-payment-due-earlier-this-month-says-gemini"><span style="font-weight: 400;">US$630 million payment</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that was due in May. As part of the offer, a payment of $275 million should be made by July 21.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This proposal is fair and reasonable for everyone and represents the floor that creditors, who are required to support a deal, will accept,” Winklevoss said, adding that if Silbert fails to agree to this deal by 4 p.m. ET on July 6, Gemini will file a lawsuit against DCG and Silbert on July 7.</span></p>\r\n<h2>An ongoing feud</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gemini, which lent customer funds to Genesis as part of its retail Earn program, had previously </span><a href="https://twitter.com/cameron/status/1616302998736756737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1616302998736756737%7Ctwgr%5E0965a1cab29423dfd80aa7a78f0ee24a06cf0947%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coindesk.com%2Fbusiness%2F2023%2F01%2F20%2Fcameron-winklevoss-threatens-legal-action-against-dcg-ceo-after-genesis-bankruptcy%2F"><span style="font-weight: 400;">threatened</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to file a lawsuit against DCG and its founder after Genesis Global </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DCG, which was caught up the credit crisis that swept crypto last year, has been in negotiations with Genesis creditors, but</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231656/dcg-misses-630-million-payment-due-earlier-this-month-says-gemini"><span style="font-weight: 400;">missed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a $630 million payment to Genesis in May.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DCG and Genesis did not immediately respond to The Block’s requests for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an </span><a href="https://www.gemini.com/earn"><span style="font-weight: 400;">update</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on June 30, Gemini said the mediation period has been extended to July 5 to determine the contribution to be made by DCG.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Gemini is disappointed in how long it has taken to negotiate a DCG contribution and we are committed to pushing DCG to pay what it already owes to Genesis and to compensate the Earn lenders for the role that DCG had in Genesis’s failure to return Earn assets to the Earn users,” Gemini wrote in the update.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>