<p>Digital Currency Group missed a $630 million payment it was meant to shell out to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital earlier this month, according to a May 19 <a href="https://www.gemini.com/earn">update</a> to clients shared by crypto exchange Gemini. </p>
<p>A creditor to Barry Silbert's DCG's Genesis, Gemini said that it is currently working with Genesis and other creditor groups to provide forbearance to DCG to avoid a default. </p>
<p>DCG — one of the several victims of the credit crisis that swept crypto in 2022 — has been in negotiations with creditors of Genesis Capital, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January. Gemini, which lent customer funds to Genesis as part of its retail high-yield Earn program, has <a href="https://twitter.com/cameron/status/1616302998736756737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1616302998736756737%7Ctwgr%5E0965a1cab29423dfd80aa7a78f0ee24a06cf0947%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coindesk.com%2Fbusiness%2F2023%2F01%2F20%2Fcameron-winklevoss-threatens-legal-action-against-dcg-ceo-after-genesis-bankruptcy%2F">threatened</a> to file a lawsuit against Silbert and DCG.</p>
<p>In total, DCG's Genesis owes Gemini $900 million. At the beginning of May, Gemini <a href="https://decrypt.co/138453/gemini-warns-barry-silbert-digital-currency-group-630m-default-risk">said</a> that DCG was at risk of default if a $630 million debt payment was not made to Genesis's bankruptcy estate.</p>
<p>In Gemini's latest update, the firm says that if a deal can't be reached with DCG then it will work with other creditors "to suggest terms for an amended plan of reorganization that could be advanced without DCG's consensual participation."</p>
<p>Gemini filed a motion with the bankruptcy court on May 19 to propose such a reorganization plan, which would not require the approval of DCG. </p>
<p>As per DCG's last update on May 9, the firm is currently in discussions with "capital providers for growth capital and to refinance its outstanding inter company obligations with Genesis."</p>
<p>Furthermore, Gemini has been preparing a claim to be filed today that seeks the return of $1.1 billion in crypto for its 232,000 Earn users, the update added.</p>
<p><em>Paragraph five was revised for added clarity. </em></p>