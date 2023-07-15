<p><i>Episode 65</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Associate Professor of Law at George Mason Law School and former Advisory Committee Member to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission J.W. Verret.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK6205873203" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Professor J.W. Verret teaches corporate and securities law and financial accounting at George Mason Law School.</p>\r\n<p> In this episode, Verret analyzes the recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239474/ripples-xrp-token-surges-28-as-court-issues-ruling-sends-case-to-trial">verdict</a> on Ripple's XRP token which concludes that "Ripple’s Programmatic Sales of XRP did not constitute the offer and sale of investment contracts."</p>\r\n<p>In addition to providing a degree of regulatory clarity for crypto assets, Verret also argues that the court's decision in the XRP case will greatly improve Coinbase's chances in their court case against the SEC.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=65s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">1:05</a> - XRP court verdict</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=360s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">6:00</a> - Coinbase re-listing XRP</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=435s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">7:15</a> - Coinbase vs. SEC</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=595s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">9:55</a> - Will the SEC settle?</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=728s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">12:08</a> - Appellate court</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=784s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">13:04</a> - New SEC Chair</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=846s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:06</a> - Unregistered securities</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=900s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">15:00</a> - Major Questions Doctrine</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=982s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">16:22</a> - Crypto legislation</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=1020s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:00</a> - Partisan politics</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=1240s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">20:40</a> - Spot Bitcoin ETF</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C53I1eQ93To&amp;t=1325s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">22:05</a> - Closing thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>