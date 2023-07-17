Celsius moves $59.4 million in altcoins to potentially sell for BTC, ETH

<p>Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius moved $59.4 million worth of altcoins in what appears to be preparation to swap them into bitcoin and ether.</p>\r\n<p>A Celsius-controlled wallet deposited a total of $19.2 million in LINK, $13.6 million in MATIC, $7.8 million in SNX, $7.3 million in AAVE, $3 million in BNB, and over $1 million worth of ZRX, 1INCH and XAUT to a FalconX address, according to the crypto data tracker Arkham Intelligence.</p>\r\n<p>This is the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237887/celsius-moves-70-million-of-altcoins-following-ruling-it-can-swap-to-bitcoin-and-ether">second time</a> this month that Celsius moved a large swathe of altcoins. Celsius moved around $74 million worth of SNX, UNI, ZRX and other altcoins on July 5. Representatives for the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. </p>\r\n<p>Celsius received <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234915/celsius-opens-door-to-swap-altcoins-for-bitcoin-and-ether">permission</a> to swap altcoins for BTC and ETH from a U.S. bankruptcy court on June 15. Last week, U.S. regulators sued the firm's former CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239407/sec-files-lawsuit-against-celsius-and-ex-ceo-alex-mashinsky">Alex Machinsky</a> for allegedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239432/celsius-and-alex-mashinsky-face-slew-of-criminal-regulatory-allegations">pumping</a> Celsius's native token with customer funds among other financial crimes.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>