Celsius opens door to swap altcoins for bitcoin and ether

<p>Celsius Network is opening the door to be able to swap altcoins into bitcoin and ether.</p>
<p>The debtors intend to, pending court approval, have the ability to swap all coins that aren't bitcoin and ether into those two cryptocurrencies, according to a <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/public/x191/11749/PLEADINGS/1174906152380000000046.pdf">filing</a> on June 14. This would not affect tokens held in Withhold or Custody accounts, and the sales would start from July 1.</p>
<p>This conversion would not affect any creditor claims, the filing noted. The debtors would also try to maximize the currency conversion where possible.</p>
<p>The debtors noted that the overall plan will include paying out cryptocurrency to creditors in the form of bitcoin and ether, except for limited circumstances.</p>
<p>Updates on the token conversions will be included in the monthly Budget and Coin reports.</p>