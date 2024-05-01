<p>The price of bitcoin has dropped sharply ahead of the U.S. FOMC announcement slated for later today.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has fallen below the $58,000 mark to its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">current price</a> around $57,400, down 9.6% in the last day. The cryptocurrency has been trending downward since its all-time high above $73,000 in March.</p>\r\n<p>The Fed will be publishing a policy decision at 2 PM ET this afternoon, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to kick off a press conference at 2.30 PM.</p>\r\n<p>Traders are anticipting a potentially large move in the stock market, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-30/traders-expect-biggest-fed-day-move-in-s-p-since-2023-citi-says">according</a> to Bloomberg, over concerns that the Fed will keep rates higher for a longer period.</p>\r\n<p>The anticipation is that there will be zero changes made to interest rates, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/30/heres-everything-to-expect-when-the-fed-wraps-up-its-meeting-wednesday.html">notes</a> CNBC, as inflation has not yet come down sufficiently. However there is some hope that rates will be cut further down the line.</p>\r\n<p>The crypto market tends to react strongly to FOMC meetings, typically with large initial spikes before settling down. The price action ahead of the announcement may suggest traders preparing for it.</p>\r\n<p>The wider crypto market has also headed south, with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM30 Index</a> — which tracks the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies — down 9% to 118.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>