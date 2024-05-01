<p>Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, expressed his thanks to his supporters following his sentencing to four months in prison over <span class="s3" data-v-f87c67ca="">breaking compliance rules.</span></p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I would like to thank everyone for your care and support, be it writing letters, showing support on X, or in any other form," Zhao <a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1785465555899822488?s=46">posted on X</a>. "They all mean a lot to me and keep me strong."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span class="s1" data-v-f87c67ca="">Zhao was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291561/former-binance-ceo-changpeng-zhao-sentenced-to-four-months-in-prison">sentenced in Seattle</a> on Tuesday after pleading guilty to anti-money laundering violations. He has also agreed to pay a $50 million fine.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The former Binance CEO said that he plans to spend the next chapter of his life on education, where he has started a project called Giggle Academy.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I will remain a passive investor (and holder) in crypto. Our industry has entered a new phase. Compliance is super important," he noted.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Zhao added that Binance has been under the microscope during this process and that funds are secure. He reiterated that it's important to protect users — perhaps in contrast to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268450/ftx-bankruptcy-could-go-on-for-years-legal-expert-says">FTX's massive collapse</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>