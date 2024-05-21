<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Global investment manager VanEck’s U.S. spot ethereum exchange-traded fund has been added to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s list of ETFs on its website. The DTCC is a provider of post-trade clearance, settlement, custody and information services, according to the </span><a href="https://www.nasdaq.com/glossary/d/depository-trust-and-clearing-corporation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nasdaq</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the listing is part of the preparation process and does not mean that the company’s ether ETF has been fully launched, as the fund is still pending regulatory approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the </span><a href="https://www.dtcc.com/products/cs/exchange_traded_funds_plain_new.php"><span style="font-weight: 400;">list’s</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> create/redeem column, VanEck’s spot ether ETF is marked as “N,” which may indicate that it is not yet active. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This file includes both active ETFs that may be processed at DTCC and ETFs that are not yet active ("pre launch") and, therefore, are not able to be processed at DTCC, unless and until such securities have received all necessary regulatory and other approvals,” the </span><a href="https://www.dtcc.com/products/cs/exchange_traded_funds_plain_new.php"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DTCC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> noted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC-registered securities clearing corporation lists the VanEck spot ethereum fund ticker as “ETHV.” Franklin Templeton’s spot ethereum ETF is also listed on the DTCC, which </span><a href="https://www.fxstreet.com/cryptocurrencies/news/franklin-templetons-ethereum-etf-listed-on-dtcc-no-guarantee-of-sec-approval-202404271232"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> occurred last month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">VanEck has confirmed with The Block the inclusion on the DTCC’s list, while the DTCC did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this week, the SEC </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly asked U.S. firms</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to update and refile their 19b-4 filings on their proposed spot ether ETFs, which was seen as a positive sign that could indicate a potential approval from the regulator. The 19b-4 forms are filed to notify the SEC about a proposed rule change and are among the documents that need the agency's greenlight before spot ether ETFs can become effective.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Tuesday, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295858/cboe-bzx-posts-amended-spot-ethereum-etf-filings-marking-a-step-forward-in-upcoming-decision"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cboe BZX exchange</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> posted the amended 19b-4 forms for the spot ether ETFs from Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, VanEck, Invesco Galaxy, as well as Ark Invest and 21Shares. CoinShares and Valkyrie do not plan to apply for a spot ether ETF, according to Fox News reporter </span><a href="https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/1792961621138256008"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eleanor Terrett</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>