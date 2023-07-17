<p>On top of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239695/binance-dismissed-more-than-1000-employees-in-recent-weeks-wsj">laying off</a> employees, Binance is also reducing benefits, according to The Wall Street Journal.</p>\r\n<p>The newspaper reported <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239695/binance-dismissed-more-than-1000-employees-in-recent-weeks-wsj">last week</a> that Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, had laid off more than 1,000 employee in recent weeks. The company, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234577/why-binance-tells-staff-not-to-talk-about-its-offices">has billed itself</a> as a “remote-first” company, at one point employed more than 8,000 employees around the world.</p>\r\n<p>It's now cutting back on "mobile-phone reimbursement, fitness reimbursement and work-from-home expenses, " according to The Wall Street Journal. </p>\r\n<p>The exchange is battling a host of regulatory issues in addition to declining market share.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>