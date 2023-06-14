<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance, which at at one time boasted more than 8,000 employees, describes itself as a “remote-first” company. But it has offices dotted all over the world — and a policy that forbids staff from talking about them.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto exchange operator, which is currently embroiled </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/amp/post/234511/binance-us-sec-agree-to-work-out-deal-to-avoid-full-asset-freeze-bloomberg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">in a battle</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with regulators in the U.S., has </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/blog/all/how-binance-runs-a-remote-organization-421499824684900510"><span style="font-weight: 400;">penned blog posts</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> about its setup ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company said at the time that remote work has been the reality for “most of its journey.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">CEO Changpeng Zhao, meanwhile, has often claimed that Binance </span><a href="https://decrypt.co/70045/cz-pressed-on-binance-headquarters-at-ethereal-summit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">has no headquarters</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> because it is a “decentralized” organization. It’s a feature of the business — and indeed of other crypto outfits — that can make things tricky for regulators. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In recent years, Binance has been putting down deeper roots in cities where it has won regulatory approval. Dubai and Paris, for example, have become regional hubs for the sprawling company. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But Binance also has offices in markets in which it is less in favor with local regulators, including in the UK where staff have access to an office within a shared workspace in Central London, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s despite the fact that Binance Markets Limited, its local entity, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/109766/uk-fca-bans-crypto-exchange-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">was banned by the Financial Conduct Authority</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in 2021. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Binance staff told to keep quiet</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A spokesperson for Binance said that the company is not domiciled in the UK and clarified that the platform is only available to UK consumers “on a 'reverse solicitation' basis.” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In markets where it has lots of international employees working in close proximity, Binance sometimes arranges shared workspaces, they added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But staff must be careful not to talk about them, two of the people familiar with the matter said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“For personal and operational security reasons, we don’t actively encourage employees to advertise where these shared workspaces are located,” the Binance spokesperson said. </span></p>\r\n<p>Details of the policy come just days after Binance's Zhao <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233823/binance-ceo-warns-employees-about-private-ranting-that-could-show-up-in-court">warned staff</a>, in an internal memo last week, to be careful about what they say via private messaging platforms, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit against the company contained a comment from an employee who allegedly said <span style="font-weight: 400;">“</span>we are operating as a fking unlicensed securities exchange in the USA bro.<span style="font-weight: 400;">”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Binance spokesperson said the office policy boils down to security concerns.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Ensuring that our colleagues’ personal safety is not compromised is of paramount importance to Binance,” they added. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Security concerns</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That chimes with what one of the people familiar with the policy told The Block — that security was the main driver and that Binance was especially conscious of this after dealing with “lunatics” and angry investors in the past. In one prominent example involving a rival exchange named OKX, a trader who had suffered steep losses </span><a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/okex-resolves-futures-price-slip-impact-as-trader-threatens-suicide"><span style="font-weight: 400;">turned up outside the firm’s premises in Hong Kong</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> threatening suicide. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yet other crypto firms do not appear to have enforced Binance’s policy of gagging staff, and two of the people familiar with the matter said Binance might have ulterior motives.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It was 100% to avoid regulators. Of Binance's thousands of staff, fully a quarter are based near the company's regional hubs in Paris and Dubai, or in a satellite office within a jurisdiction in which Binance holds licenses or registrations, according to its spokesperson. 

"In many other jurisdictions in which we have established a local presence, we have provided a local address and contact details for our office to local regulators," they said, adding that many staff work on a remote basis.