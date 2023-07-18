Polychain Capital raises $200 million for fourth fund: Fortune

<p>Web3 investment firm Polychain Capital has raised $200 million in the "first close" of its fourth investment fund, Fortune <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2023/07/18/crypto-vc-polychain-200-million-staff-shakeup/">reported</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The firm still plans to raise $400 million for the fund.</p>\r\n<p>The firm also cut three of its research members due to new investing priorities, according to the report. Polychain declined comment to the publication. </p>\r\n<p>The Block first reported <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215985/polychain-capital-400-million-raise-fourth-fund">news</a> of the fourth fund in March.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>