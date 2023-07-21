<p><i>Episode 67</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and a16z crypto's Global Head of Policy Brian Quintenz</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. regulation overview</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=163s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">2:43</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Securities v. commodities</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=397s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">06:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Registered securities</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=718s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:58</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Special Purpose Broker-Dealers</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=889s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:49</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> a16z’s policy uutlook</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=1114s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">18:34</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Ponzi schemes</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=1291s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">21:31</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> CeFi regulation</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=1636s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">27:16</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Lummis x Gillibrand’s crypto bill</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=1830s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">30:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Token decentralization</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BNHTwNFMqQ&amp;t=1952s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">32:32</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Legislative hurdles</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 