<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Wyoming Stable Token Commission is looking for an executive director to lead a "stable token" effort in the cowboy state. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The commission was created in March and tasked with issuing "stable tokens" that would be redeemed for one dollar. Funds from issuing the token would then be placed into a trust account that would be "invested exclusively in United States treasury bills," according to a government <a href="https://wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2023/SF0127"><span class="s2">website</span></a>. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The executive director would implement a plan for the stable token, including regulatory analysis, accounting and marketing, among other tasks, according to a job <a href="https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming/jobs/4126743/stc-0419-executive-director-cheyenne-or-laramie?keywords=stable%20token&amp;pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs"><span class="s2">posting</span></a> from July 20. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Ideal candidates will bring their existing connections and expertise in the blockchain industry, coupled with a familiarity with Wyoming's legislative processes and key stakeholders," according to the posting. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The position pays $150,000 and would be based in Cheyenne or Laramie. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The commission is led by a board including the state's governor, auditor, treasurer and other elected members. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Wyoming has been crypto-friendly for years, as the federal government has been less so. U.S. authorities have been grappling with the fallout from collapses at FTX, Terraform Labs, among others, and lawmakers are working on bills to regulate crypto, which are set to be debated and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240849/house-republicans-introduce-much-awaited-us-crypto-market-overhaul"><span class="s4">voted</span></a> on this week. </span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto hirings</span></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Elsewhere, crypto firms such as Coinbase have been vocal about hiring. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted on July 18 that the exchange had created a "</span><span class="s3">VIP page to hire people with extraordinary ability."</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"We are not limited by the roles that we have available — if we don't have a position that is an immediate fit, we can work together to find a match for you. Our focus is on finding the right people, not just filling seats," Coinbase said on its website.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Venture capital firm Paradigm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240108/paradigm-hires-dc-lobbyist-to-aid-its-push-for-clearer-crypto-regulation"><span class="s2">hired</span></a> a DC lobbyist as its new government relations lead last week. </span></p>