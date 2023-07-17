<p>Paradigm announced the hiring of Alexander Grieve as its new government relations lead.</p>\r\n<p>The venture capital firm said Grieve has "over a decade of experience in DC politics and financial policy," adding that their new employee "joins Paradigm as it leads the industry to push for clearer regulations."</p>\r\n<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"I’m thrilled to share that today – after a decade in Washington politics, and six years in crypto and crypto policy – I’m joining @paradigm<br />\r\n</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> as its government affairs lead," Grieve <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexanderGrieve/status/1680987457406287872">said on</a> Twitter.</span></p>\r\n<p>Paradigm has invested in <a href="https://www.paradigm.xyz/portfolio">top crypto</a> companies including Coinbase, MoonPay and OpenSea.</p>\r\n<p>Grieve's hire comes during a time of both sharpened debate over how the U.S. government will regulate cryptocurrencies and turmoil amid a raft of actions targeting major players in the digital assets market. Exchanges like Coinbase and Binance continue to come under scrutiny, while U.S. authorities wrestle with the fallout from collapses at FTX and the crypto lender Celsius Network.</p>\r\n<p>Grieve has experience lobbying for crypto while working at Tiger Hill Partners, Paradigm said in a statement. Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam co-founded Paradigm.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>