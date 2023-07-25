<p><i>Episode 69</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and creator of Coinbase's Base Jesse Pollak.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK8492533981" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>This episode of The Scoop was recorded with Jesse Pollak, the creator Coinbase's Base network, live from the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=44s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Crypto 'builder energy'</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=189s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">03:09</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> The L1 trade</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=307s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">05:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=405s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">06:45</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Maturing beyond speculation<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=663s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Technical obstacles to building<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG9wxKbXKl4&amp;t=916s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">15:16</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> ZK vs. OP scaling solutions</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>