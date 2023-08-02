<p><i>Episode 72</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Access Protocol creator Mika Honkasalo.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Mika Honkasalo is a DeFi researcher and the creator of Access Protocol.

In this episode, Honkasalo provides analysis on whether or not the $BALD memecoin saga could have ties to Alameda Research, and how a handshake deal prevented a near on-chain catastrophe in the DeFi lending market. 

Outline:
01:16 - $BALD debacle on Base<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=291s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">04:51</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - $BALD deployer's ties to Alameda<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=494s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:14</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - What's next for Coinbase's Base<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=556s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">09:16</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Crypto rugpulls<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=639s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">10:39</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Leetswap exploit<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=697s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Curve DeFi leverage<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=878s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:38</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Viper exploit<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=944s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">15:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - OTC Curve buyers<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=1057s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - What's next for Curve?<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=1146s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">19:06</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - What's next for DeFi?<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_lx_8QGUI&amp;t=1295s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">21:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Closing thoughts</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 