Episode 74 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Laura Vidiella.

Laura Vidiella serves as the head of business development and strategy for a company that is currently operating under stealth. 

In this episode, Vidiella takes a deep dive into the intricate world of crypto's options market and breaks down the present dynamics, unraveling complex market behavior that might hint at the existence of a 'ghost' whale.

Although crypto spot volumes have been in decline, the volume in the options market has remaining consistent according to The Block's data dashboard.

<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/options/volume-of-bitcoin-options/embed" title="Volume of Bitcoin Options" width="100%"></iframe>