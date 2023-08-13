<p>Uniswap founder Hayden Adams shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the team behind the decentralized exchange removed an employee after what some call a rug pull.</p>\r\n<p>Responding to a post detailing how FrensTech — a memecoin riding <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">the hype</a> of the new friend.tech social platform on Base — was deployed and "effectively rugged" by developer AzFlin, Adams <a href="https://twitter.com/haydenzadams/status/1690395983773880321">said</a>: "Wanted to let people know this person is no longer with the company."</p>\r\n<p>"Not behavior we support or condone," Adams added.</p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/allen-lin-cfa/">LinkedIn</a>, AzFlin is the Twitter and GitHub name for Allen Lin, a smart contract engineer who worked at Uniswap since July 2022. Previously, he was a lead engineer at NFT marketplace Genie.</p>\r\n<h2>Moving the ether to another chain</h2>\r\n<p>Only hours after deploying the FrensTech memecoin on Base, AzFlin <a href="https://basescan.org/tx/0x0e84effb752d2c29f24b0261b68c332cae2a4a17286e8b91bd0d630b259ca5ad">moved</a> 14 ether ($25,900) off of Base through the cross-chain protocol Hop. "He removed liquidity he added from fees and pocketed 14 ETH from fees," UniswapVillain <a href="https://twitter.com/UniswapVillain/status/1690216623041372161">detailed</a> on X, noting: "He sold the tokens he removed from liquidity even."</p>\r\n<p>"This is wild to me that someone who is doxxed and works for Uniswap would do this," they added.</p>\r\n<p>AzFlin has since added "(unemployment arc)" to their username on X. "Got fired from UniSwap, but gained 600 new followers and Crypto Twitter villain status," they joked, <a href="https://twitter.com/azflin/status/1690487421270470658?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">adding</a>: "Net neutral, to be honest."</p>\r\n<p>AzFlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>