<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/search?query=coinbase">move this week</a> to shore up USDC by taking an equity stake in Circle shows just how important interest income from the stablecoin is to the company's bottom line. <br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>The announcement came amid declining market share for USDC and fresh competition from new competitors such as payments giant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243766/paypal-stablecoin-threatens-basic-crypto-tenets-but-also-poses-upside">PayPal</a>. Coinbase highlighted the "<span style="font-weight: 400;">fundamental importance of stablecoins to the broader cryptoeconomy."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Coinbase providing Circle with some measure of support makes sense,” said Mark Palmer, a digital assets and fintech research analyst at </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berenberg Capital Markets</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> "Interest income from USDC represented almost 23% of the company’s net revenue in the second quarter, and USDC’s market cap has only continued to decline," he added. "Coinbase is relying upon this revenue, especially as its transaction-based revenue remains at depressed levels."</span></p>\r\n<h2>'Taking' a stake</h2>\r\n<p>Coinbase acquired its stake in Circle Internet Financial on "a non-cash basis," according to a person familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p>While the size of Coinbase’s stake in Circle has not been disclosed, the new setup also replaces the Centre Consortium. The group, which was founded by Circle and Coinbase in 2018, was meant to serve as a foundation for a number of firms contributing to the issuance of USDC.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">We assume the changes, including Coinbase’s new equity stake, will better align and incentivize both companies to grow the value of Circle’s business," said Devin Ryan, Director of Financial Technology Research at JMP Securities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although it beat <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243100/coinbase-q2-revenues-beat-estimates-but-usdc-interest-income-falls-to-151-million">analysts' estimates,</a> Coinbase reported this month it generated $151 million in USDC stablecoin interest income during the second quarter, down from </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229585/coinbase-earnings-crypto-exchange-2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$199 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the previous quarter. The company said USDC’s 28% decrease in market capitalization was a contributing factor.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>USDC's market decline</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">USDC’s share of the stablecoin market has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year, with the amount in circulation falling to $24 billion from about $42 billion, according to The Block Research. Meanwhile, Tether’s stablecoin has grown its market share.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gartner </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">senior blockchain industry </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">analyst Avivah Litan said she doesn’t expect Coinbase’s move to substantially slow USDC’s market decline. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Coinbase and Circle have little influence over user appetite for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, which have been mainly used to support DeFi trades," Litan said. "The bottom line is money is flowing out of the chains, and support for more chains won’t make it flow in."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase and Circle said yesterday that USDC </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">will launch on six new blockchains sometime between September and October,</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244176/circle-banks-on-1-billion-cash-cushion-to-weather-stablecoin-race-bloomberg">Circle said</a> it was banking on $1 billion in cash reserves to weather USDC's decreasing market as </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">competition among stablecoins stiffens. Fintech giant PayPal recently announced it was launching its own stablecoin.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>