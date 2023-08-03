<p>Coinbase beat analyst estimates by posting <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">$707.9 million</span> in revenue for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $808.3 million seen in the same period last year.</p>\r\n<p>Analysts had been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242711/coinbase-q2-2023-earnings-preview">expecting</a> revenues of $629 million. The crypto exchange saw a net loss of $97.4 million for the second quarter compared to a $1.1 billion loss the prior year.</p>\r\n<p>"Q2 was a strong quarter of execution for Coinbase and marked continued<br />\r\nprogress in our journey to build a company that is increasingly efficient and<br />\r\nfinancially disciplined," the company wrote in a <a href="https://s27.q4cdn.com/397450999/files/doc_financials/2023/q2/Shareholder-Letter-Q2-2023.pdf">letter</a> to shareholders. The company has been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238500/coinbase-knew-it-violated-securities-law-sec-says">embroiled</a> in an ongoing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>\r\n<p>The company generated $151 million in USDC stablecoin interest income during the quarter. That's down from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229585/coinbase-earnings-crypto-exchange-2">$199 million</a> in USDC interest income in the first quarter, with the company citing a 28% decrease in USDC market cap as a contributing factor.</p>\r\n<h2>Coinbase sees declining trading volume, transaction fees</h2>\r\n<p>Coinbase also reported $327 million in revenue for transaction fees, a lackluster sum amid depressed trading volumes. Transaction fee revenue for the same quarter last year was $655 million.</p>\r\n<p>Trading volumes declined during the quarter, falling to $92 billion versus $217 billion registered the quarter a year ago.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase said its recurring operating expenses “dropped nearly 50%” year on year, driven in part by a 30% reduction in headcount.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The company has recently managed to successfully diversify and add additional revenue streams such as charging subscription and service fees. It highlighted recent agreements with asset managers looking to bring spot bitcoin ETFs to light.</span></p>\r\n<p>"This quarter also represented progress for crypto regulation, both in the U.S. and globally," the company said. "In the U.S., we’re beginning to see a pathway for bipartisan legislation that could enshrine consumer protections and an equitable market structure framework, while also recognizing the importance of keeping crypto innovation in the U.S."</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase shares rallied 1.6% in post market trading to $92.23, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. It's shares have risen almost 150% so far this year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>