Coinbase knew it violated securities law, SEC says

<p>In its latest filing in an enforcement action against U.S. crypto giant <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237011/coinbase-files-motion-to-dismiss-secs-suit-branding-it-an-extraordinary-abuse-of-process">Coinbase</a>, lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took an incredulous tone to the company's argument that it did not know it violated securities laws.</p>
<p>The agency also pushed back on a claim that its approval of a 2021 registration statement related to Coinbase's initial public offering meant that its enforcement case had no merit.</p>
<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">"Coinbase, a multi-billion-dollar entity advised by sophisticated legal counsel, argues it was </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">unaware that its conduct risked violating the federal securities laws, and suggests that by approving </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Coinbase's registration statement in 2021 the SEC confirmed the legality of Coinbase's underlying </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">business activities—at that time and for all time," SEC lawyers wrote Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District Court of New York.</span></p>
<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">"In other words, Coinbase adopted the very legal framework as a basis for making listing decisions that it now claims has no applicability to its activities," they continued.</span></p>
<h2>The Howey test</h2>
<p>In their initial enforcement suit <a href="https://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2023/comp-pr2023-102.pdf">filing</a> against the company, the SEC alleged that Coinbase referenced the Howey test on its own website as what drove the company to determine whether to list an asset or not.</p>
<p>Friday's filing came in response to an effort from Coinbase to have the case brought against it thrown out. Judge Polk Failla will review the arguments and make a determination in coming days. </p>
<p>Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called the SEC's allegations "more of the same" in a series of <a href="https://twitter.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1677426018028511232?s=20">tweets</a>.</p>