<p>Bitcoin's price has dropped from nearly $28,000 to below $26,000 over the past four days, with the sharp decline partly a result of the digital asset failing to cross a significant support level, according to CryptoQuant analyst Adam Mourad.</p>
<p>Mourad pinpointed a market indicator called Short-Term Holder Realized Price he said can explain some of this week's downside pressure.</p>
<p>"After the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247947/bitcoin-price-soars-after-grayscale-win-in-dispute-with-sec">Grayscale win</a> on Tuesday the bitcoin price bounced off the STH RP," Mourad told The Block. "Failing to cross this threshold generated selling pressure among short-term investors, contributing to a more substantial decrease in value."</p>
<p>The indicator measures the average price at which bitcoin has been acquired by short-term investors who've held their assets for less than 155 days. If the price of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248559/bitcoin-exchange-outflows-signal-long-term-holder-confidence-analyst-says">bitcoin</a> moves above this line, it generally indicates profitability for these holders, and creates a positive sentiment and a potential bullish trend.</p>
<p>"Conversely, a downturn below this line can signal a loss of confidence and selling pressure, potentially leading to a more significant market correction," Mourad added.</p>
<h2>Mid-August bitcoin flash crash</h2>
<p>The CryptoQuant analyst said the STH RP acts like a critical support level for the digital asset and should be monitored "as a warning signal for potential market movements." Bitcoin's price fell below this threshold after the flash crash on Aug. 17, when approximately $1 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248024/bitcoin-price-breakout-falters-in-critical-testing-ground">Bitcoin</a> has so far failed to regain its position above this critical support level.</p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On the macro-economic level, nearly all asset classes produced negative returns during August, and Grayscale </span>reminded investors in a Friday <a href="https://grayscale.com/august-2023-monthly-recap-a-step-forward-for-etfs/">report</a> that "crypto was no different." However, forecasting into September and beyond, Grayscale analysts see "a combination of improving fundamentals and low speculative positioning have created a favorable environment for long-term holders to add to crypto portfolios."</p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Grayscale report pointed to on-chain data that showed the share of bitcoin held by short-term holders reached an all-time low in August.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to analysts, "some of the best returns have been achieved when investors accumulated assets during these periods when prices were at local lows."</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> "We think investors could be similarly rewarded in the future from building crypto allocations during today's quieter markets," the report added.</span></p>
<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 3.6% over the past 24 hours to $25,419<span data-preserver-spaces="true"> at 1:52 p.m. ET, according to </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">CoinGecko</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p>