<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The amount of bitcoin held on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges decreased by 4.1% this month in a signal that could show increased investor confidence in the digital asset. </span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Centralized exchanges held 2,010,346 bitcoin at August's end, down 86,305 from the month's start, according to CryptoQuant data. That's the lowest reserve level since January 2018.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://cryptoquant.com/asset/btc/chart/exchange-flows/exchange-reserve" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">decreasing supply</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> of bitcoin held on exchanges suggests investor confidence in bitcoin's long-term prospects, and it could also be interpreted that traders are waiting for more favorable market conditions before executing sell orders. </span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The considerable transfer of bitcoin from exchange platforms to secure cold wallets underscores the assurance exhibited by long-term investors," CryptoQuant data analyst Adam Mourad told The Block.</span></p>
<h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Significant bitcoin outflow from exchanges</span></h2>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Mourad added that the outflows trace a strategic route chosen by certain investors to transfer their bitcoin away from exchange platforms.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"This maneuver can be interpreted as an attempt to </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">shield their invested capital from the ongoing market instability," he said, also </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">pointing to a significant outflow of BTC that coincided with the positive price trajectory after a U.S. appeals court </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247947/bitcoin-price-soars-after-grayscale-win-in-dispute-with-sec" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">ruled</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in favor of Grayscale on Tuesday. </span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"Observations subsequent to the price surge reveal that more than 20,000 bitcoins had been transferred out of exchanges into cold wallets," he added. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The analyst said investors could be perceiving the market is still undergoing a corrective phase.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> However, he added the action "signified a belief in the enduring value of bitcoin."</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">After its recent break-out, bitcoin has been hovering around a "</span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248024/bitcoin-price-breakout-falters-in-critical-testing-ground" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">critical testing ground</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">." </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 2% over the past 24 hours to $26,370 at 1:15 p.m. ET, according to </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">CoinGecko</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p>