<p style="font-weight: 400;">Based on recent options data from Binance, bitcoin open interest is concentrated at a strike price of $75,000 for the end-of-June expiry, an analyst said.</p>
<p style="font-weight: 400;">According to Ruslan Lienkha, the chief of markets at Cyprus-based exchange YouHodler, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285041/bitcoin-options-open-interest-for-march-expiry-on-deribit-hits-record-levels">open interest</a> concentration focuses on bitcoin's all-time high. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of over $73,000 in the middle of March, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>
<p style="font-weight: 400;">"There is significant call open interest domination, and many option traders expect the bitcoin price to surpass its all-time high by the end of June," Lienkha told The Block.</p>
<p>The observation concurs with <a href="https://metrics.deribit.com/options/BTC">data</a> from the Deribit derivatives exchange, which also shows a concentration of calls at a strike price of $75,000 for the end-of-June expiry.</p>

<div id="attachment_293819"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-293819" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/bitcoin-options-1200x403.png" alt="" width="1200" height="403" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">There is a concentration of calls at a strike price of $75,000 for the end-of-June expiry. Image: Deribit.</span></p></div>

<h2>Bitcoin price could trade flat in the short term</h2>
<p style="font-weight: 400;">However, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293733/bitcoin-benefits-from-us-dollar-downturn-analysts-say">bitcoin</a> price will likely continue consolidating around current levels in the next few weeks, Lienkha said.</p>
<p>Options are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245708/what-are-decentralized-derivatives" data-v-f87c67ca="">derivative</a> contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys a call option is implicitly bearish on the market, while a put buyer is implicitly bearish. </p>
<p style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin is holding above the $61,000 mark, having posted a slight decline of over 1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,115 at 11:25 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>. </p>
<p style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, decreased 0.77% to 128.52 in the same period.</p>