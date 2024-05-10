<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Kraken's lawyers argue in their latest court filing that the Securities and Exchange Commission's arguments don't hold weight as both sides are gearing up for a hearing in June. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kraken's lawyers said in a court document filed on Thursday that the agency has "not identified any investment contracts that were (or could be) traded, brokered, or settled on Kraken." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Kraken also argued that the agency failed to satisfy elements of the Howey Test, </span><span class="s3">a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case frequently cited by the SEC, to determine if an asset qualifies as an investment contract and, therefore, a security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">In November, the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263898/sec-files-new-lawsuit-against-kraken-for-allegedly-operating-online-trading-platform-without-registering"><span class="s4">sued</span></a> Kraken’s parent firms, Payward and Payward Ventures, for allegedly operating an online trading platform. In past court filings, the SEC has said the exchange has "created risk for its customers."</span><span class="s2"> Kraken moved to dismiss the lawsuit in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278737/kraken-dismiss-sec-lawsuit"><span class="s4">February</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A hearing to discuss Kraken's move to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit is set for 2 p.m. ET on June 12. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Written contracts</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has also pushed back against Kraken's assertion that an investment contract requires a written contract, according to an April <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.421113/gov.uscourts.cand.421113.60.0.pdf"><span class="s4">filing</span></a>. Kraken's lawyers, meanwhile, said they haven't said there needs to be a written contract.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The word 'written' appears nowhere in Kraken’s Motion; nor did Kraken otherwise suggest a written contract was required," Kraken's lawyers said in Thursday's court filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Kraken's lawyers also applied the "major questions doctrine" in its most recent filing. </span><span class="s1">The doctrine, which has been often cited by crypto firms, says that if an agency wants to decide on an issue that has major national significance, it has to be supported by clear congressional authorization. The SEC has asserted that it is not "assuming new powers." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"To argue that the SEC is assuming new powers in doing so here suggests that new technologies are beyond the scope of traditional securities law. They are not," the SEC said in the April filing. "Congress does not need to enact bespoke laws for each new technology that emerges." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>