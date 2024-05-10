<p>The spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from BlackRock and Fidelity beat the previous record for a fund reaching $10 billion in assets under management in a fraction of the amount of time it took the previous record-holder, as noted by Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>"Prior to the bitcoin ETFs, the record speed for an ETF to reach $10 billion in assets was held by JEPQ who did it in 647 trading days (nearly three years). IBIT got there in 49 days, FBTC in 77 days," Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/ericbalchunas/status/1788934794421690494">wrote</a>. </p>\r\n<p>JEPQ is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF. It is an actively managed fund that uses the Nasdaq-100 Index as a benchmark, trades equity-linked notes and sells call options to provide income to its holders, <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/JEPQ/">according</a> to Yahoo Finance. JEPQ shares trade at $53.42 as of 10:30 a.m. ET (14:30 UTC) on May 10, seeing year-to-date returns of 10.14%. Its net assets are $12.37 billion after launching on May 3, 2022. </p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/281378/what-is-blackrocks-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf">IBIT</a> and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis">launched</a> on Jan. 11, 2024. Both funds give investors exposure to bitcoin's price movements while omitting the need to hold the asset itself.</p>\r\n<p>IBIT crossed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281618/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-usd">$10 billion</a> in total inflows on March 11, 2024, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287983/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-15-billion-usd-total-inflows">$15 billion</a> in total inflows on April 12.</p>\r\n<p>IBIT maintained $17.28 billion in assets under management as of May 6, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-ibit-aum/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>FBTC became the second bitcoin ETF behind IBIT to reach <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273503/fidelity-spot-bitcoin-etf-1-billion-inflows">$1 billion</a> inflows on Jan. 19, The Block previously reported. FBTC crossed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285305/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-250000-btc">$10 billion</a> in assets under management on March 28. The fund saw its record inflow of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281338/fidelity-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">$473 million</a> on March 8. The Block's Data Dashboard shows FBTC's inflows reached nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">$100 million</a> on May 6. </p>\r\n<p>Both IBIT and FBTC are among the largest spot bitcoin ETFs by market share. IBIT holds 43.98%, and FBTC comes third with 18.34% behind Grayscale's GBTC. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>